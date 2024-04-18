Partly sunny with scattered showers today then rain tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Overall today we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. However, some areas will see some showers move through this afternoon, as they will be scattered.

This evening, rain moves in late and into the overnight hours, as well as into Friday morning. With the rain, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. The rain should be gone by your morning commute on Friday.

The temperature starts to drop noticeably Friday through Sunday down to the low 50s. Although, there will be plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Monday will be warmer with temperatures back into the 60s and dry.

Rain will move back in for Tuesday.

