LANSING, Mich. — Expect a mostly cloudy evening along with scattered showers continuing. This activity will diminish by late evening and for the overnight. A few scattered showers and storms are possible again during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide locally heavy rain with all the moisture in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, a number of locations may dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity is to be spotty to scattered. Common dew points over the next several days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s making it feel very tropical outdoors. The warm and above normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week. We also expect extensive marine fog over Lake Michigan due to the warm, moist airmass over the cooler waters of the lake.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the low/middle 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for evening showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

