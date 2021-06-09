Partly sunny with a afternoon and evening chance for a few showers

LANSING, Mich. — Just like today, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible again during the afternoon and early evening hours of Wednesday, Thursday, and to a lesser extent Friday. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide locally heavy rain with all the moisture in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, a number of locations may dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity is to be spotty to scattered. Common dew points over the next several days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s making it feel very tropical outdoors. The warm and above-normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week. Next week there are signs that the heat and humidity may begin to subside.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs reach the 80s.

