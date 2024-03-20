Partly sunny, windy, cold, flurries

LANSING, Mich. — Unfortunately, a cold front moves through overnight, reinforcing more wintry weather in Mid Michigan! Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 30s, firing off a few lake effect snow showers or flurries with another stiff northwest wind. Wind chills in the 20s once again! Thursday will remain cooler, but there will be more sunshine. We are tracking a system that brings widespread accumulating snow on Friday, on the order of 1" to 3". A more active weather pattern through the weekend into early next week.

