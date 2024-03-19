Partly sunny, windy, a bit warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Today looks to be dry and windy during the day with highs in the middle 40s! Astronomical Spring arrives this evening at 11:06 P.M.. It's the precise moment the sun is directly overhead of the equator. A weak cold front slides through early Wednesday morning, keeping us in the 30s, and once again perhaps firing off a few lake effect snow showers or flurries with another stiff northwest wind. Thursday will remain cooler, but there will be some sunshine. We are tracking a system to bring widespread accumulating snow on Friday, with a more active weather pattern through the weekend into early next week!

