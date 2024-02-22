Partly sunny, warm, showers along I-94

LANSING, Mich. — Another warm day is in store today as high temperatures make the lower 50s. There's a chance of rain showers along and south of I-94 through the morning, but most locations elsewhere will remain dry. Winter air is set to return as we take a dip back to the 30s for Friday and Saturday behind a strong cold front. That said, an even bigger warm up is in the forecast to end February next week as temperatures climb to the 60s briefly! If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. This comes with some rain and an eventual cool down, as we ring in March and the start of Meteorological Spring.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook