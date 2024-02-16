Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, flurries

LANSING, Mich. — Don't forget your warm layers on Friday and Saturday! High temperatures will tumble to the upper 20s to lower 30s both days, along with the chance of light lake effect snow. Any accumulation will be limited. West Michigan could pick up about 1" of snow on Friday, and another 1" to 2" of snow on Saturday. While a few flurries are possible on Sunday, most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound by next week...perhaps into the 50s! There's a chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday

