Partly sunny skies and scattered showers ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 56°F, with calm winds out of the west and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Cooler temps start to move in with highs only reaching about 73°F. Although partly cloudy skies will be present at times, so will scattered showers. Winds will be out of the west at about 11mph, but gusting in the low 20s.

Monday: The cooling trend continues with temperatures only topping out about 70°F. Partly sunny skies will dominate, but also expect scattered showers at times.

Tuesday-Saturday High pressure builds in, bringing ample sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures continue to top out in the low-mid 70s until Friday, then a slight uptick of temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

