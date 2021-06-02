LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday will bring more clouds with a few afternoon and evening showers. However, most of the time it will not be raining. Thursday is a similar day with a few isolated showers but most of the time it won't be raining. Friday may start with some clouds, but expect some sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s. The weekend looks warmer, mainly dry, and more humid. Daily temps will climb well into the 80s, if not close to 90 degrees. There is limited rain in the extended forecast so our drought conditions will likely not change much in the next 7 to 10 days.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon/evening isolated shower or storm, especially east of 131. Highs in the mid-70s. Southeast/south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with increased humidity. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

