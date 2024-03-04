Partly sunny, breezy, record high temps

LANSING, Mich. — We had record high temperatures in a few spots on Sunday, and the surge of warmth doesn't end today. We're getting even warmer today with record high temps around 70 or better likely. The current March 4 record high is 66 degrees in Grand Rapids, set back in 1983. With a current forecast of 70, we're likely to break records again. Record temps don't last long, as a cold front slides in tonight and Tuesday allowing for showers and a few thunderstorms. At this point, severe thunderstorms are not likely. Rain will linger into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall back into the 50s. High temperatures will remain in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, before additional rain chances and cooler air returns to wrap up the week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook