Partly sunny and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be above-average today with highs in the lower 50s and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Rain chances arrive mid/late Friday morning, then overspread the remainder of the area through the afternoon as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Rain chance remain on Saturday before colder air filters in behind this Saturday Saturday evening/night with a few snowflakes possible at that time. Any significant accumulation is not likely at this time. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any great opportunity for accumulating snow through mid/late month! Temperatures will return to the 50s next week, along with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

