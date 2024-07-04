Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers today

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Fourth of July. Today we will have partly cloudy conditions with increased cloud cover throughout the day. An isolated shower is possible, this looks to be more likely in the Lansing area. Temperatures will top out around 86°. With dew points steadily in the 60s, today will feel a little muggy.

Friday we are tracking scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that will start early morning into the early evening, then we should end the day dry. Temperatures should reach 82°.

Our weekend looks primarily dry. However, we have a 20% chance for showers on Saturday. Showers would be light and scattered. Also, Saturday will be a little cooler, with temperatures only reaching about 75°. Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures climbing back into the low 80s.

