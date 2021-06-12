LANSING, Mich. — A cold front will approach from the northwest on Saturday. As this comes through, it will serve as a focusing mechanism for some thunderstorm development. Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning are the biggest threats. By Sunday, it turns less humid and we'll see more sunshine. After a small chance for a few showers on Monday (especially northeast of Grand Rapids), we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern. Most outdoor plans look great going into next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind becomes calm.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds become west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

