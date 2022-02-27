Partly cloudy today with slightly warmer temps

MID-MICHIGAN — A weak cold front passes early Sunday, bringing cloud cover for the late morning and early afternoon. Sunshine returns for the late afternoon and evening, along with breezy conditions.

High temperatures reach the lower 30s today! A series of weak, moisture starved systems track towards our north this week! This will bring increasing cloud cover on Monday, along with the chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mid-Michigan is expected to stay mainly dry this week, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems are possible. A larger system is expected to develop for next weekend, initially bringing rain showers late Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens, with north-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

