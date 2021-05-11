Partly cloudy to partly sunny Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Skies are to clear this evening across West Michigan and temperatures are to fall fairly dramatically for the season with overnight lows projected between 30 and 32 degrees for locations away from the immediate lakeshore. A few clouds will pop-up for inland locales on Tuesday with an isolated sprinkle or light shower possible. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be anticipated. A slow warming trend gets going on Wednesday and carries into next weekend when readings will likely getting back to around or even above 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost and freeze conditions develop again. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A frosty open to the day. Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s with overnight frost and freeze conditions again. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of frost expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest to north winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start; otherwise mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

