Partly cloudy, stays tranquil and mild

LANSING, Mich. — After a great day of weather on Sunday, we look for quiet and mild conditions this evening as some high clouds pass overhead. There will be a few more clouds around on Monday and a bit more of a noticeable breeze out of the south-southwest but temps remain well above normal. While highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for inland areas, that slight westerly component to the wind will keep the lakeshore cooler, especially near and north of South Haven. As high pressure departs Tuesday, clouds will increase and the chance for showers will arrive. With that being said, this system continues to trend slower and while we cannot rule out some late day showers (especially the farther west you live), most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night. Another system with the potential to bring perhaps a better chance of rain will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW/MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy! Highs in the mid to upper 60s inland, cooler along the lakeshore. South to southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South to southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late day and nightime showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers are more likely overnight. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

