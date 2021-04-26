Partly cloudy, remaining chilly

LANSING, Mich. — The sunshine we have seen today continues into the early evening before clouds come back in courtesy of a warm front. Monday marks the start of a warm-up with temps rising into the low to mid-60s by day's end. Tuesday will be a markedly warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s from Grand Rapids to the south and east. Locations northwest of Grand Rapids will be slightly cooler due to the lake influence with a strong southwesterly wind. It will be significantly cooler along the beaches. Wednesday into Thursday the weather pattern will become more unsettled, but it's important to note it won't rain continuously and temperatures will still be relatively mild.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds shift from northeast to southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

TOMORROW/MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast to south winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Highs near 80. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers and storms mainly in the morning. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the low 60s.

