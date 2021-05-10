Partly cloudy, low to mid-30s again

LANSING, Mich. — Expect partly cloudy skies to unfold tonight with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid-30s by daybreak Monday morning. Frost Advisories have been posted once again for common low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees. More frost and freeze concerns show up early on Tuesday morning as well. Overall, a quiet week is ahead with no big storm systems expected while a slow warm-up gets going for Wednesday and beyond. Temperatures should be near 70 degrees by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of frost away from Lake Michigan. North to northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with A.M. frost. Highs in the middle 50s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost and freeze conditions develop again. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Another frosty morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower/middle 60s.

