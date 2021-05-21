LANSING, Mich. — Dry and mild tonight with temps in the mid-60s for lows. Most of the next 3 days will be dry and hot, at least by May standards. West Michigan will be positioned on the northwest side of a strong area of high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic. In this spot, I would anticipate we stay dry and quite warm but there will be periods of high and mid-level clouds coming through the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. This is about 15 degrees above average. By late Sunday a cold front will drop south through the region. It may be just enough to touch off a couple of showers and storms. That same front will move back north as a warm front on Monday night. With it in close proximity during this period of time, it's tough to say exactly the time frames that we'll see the potential for wet weather, but it certainly won't be raining continuously (just keep the umbrella close).

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and somewhat humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs near 80.

