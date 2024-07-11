Partly cloudy conditions with small chances for isolated thunderstorms today

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the day foggy with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m. Fog could impact visibility on the roads. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy conditions with a chance for isolated showers to move in this afternoon and again later this evening. But overall, we should be dry. Temperatures will top out around 81°.

Friday brings a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures remain in the low 80s throughout the weekend and conditions will be primarily dry with low chances for scattered showers occasionally.

Monday will be warmer with temperatures nearing 90°. But mostly sunny conditions should usher in your work week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook