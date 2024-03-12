Partly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — Our wave of warmth extends into today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the low/mid 60s. Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, while Wednesday features a slight shower chance south of I-96 along/behind a weak cold front. While most of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy on Wednesday, a system is set to track into Mid Michigan on Thursday and Friday bringing widespread rain showers...perhaps a few thunderstorms. A few light sprinkles are possible late Saturday night and Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible next Monday.

