Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

LANSING, Mich. — Our humidity will ramp up beginning today and stick around for the remainder of the week. Common dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A spotty or scattered shower/t-storm chance enters the picture this afternoon and continues through at least Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide for locally heavy rain. Unfortunately, a number of locations will likely dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity will be spotty to scattered. The warm and above-normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Slight chance for an afternoon shower/t-storm. Highs in the middle 80s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest/south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

