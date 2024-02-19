Partly cloudy and slightly warmer

LANSING, Mich. — This morning will feature very cold frosty temperatures as the wind goes calm and some areas see significant clearing into the start of the work week. After starting this morning in the upper teens and lower 20s, we will rebound nicely to near 40 degrees for highs. Today and Tuesday will also have more sunshine and blue skies than clouds, making for another nice stretch this February. Tuesday's high will be in the upper 40s. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. There's a chance of light rain Wednesday into Thursday with totals expected less than a half an inch of rain. Light snow is also expected Friday night with limited accumulations as well.

