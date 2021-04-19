Partly cloudy and pleasant with temps in the 50s

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front will work through the area Monday morning from northwest to southeast bringing temps down and allowing for scattered light rain showers. Highs Monday will stay in the 50s. Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the low 40s. A wave of low pressure forming along the aforementioned cold front will bring a chance for snow showers to the southern portions of the viewing area by Thursday afternoon and evening. Slushy accumulations of wet snow are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening for sections around but especially south of I-94 to the Indiana Line. Readings are expected to moderate a bit by late week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows near 40 degrees. Frost is not expected. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few light rain showers develop. Highs in the upper 40s. Breezy west winds at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening and mainly around and south of I-94. Highs near 40. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries, mainly during the morning. Highs near 40.

