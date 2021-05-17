Partly cloudy and mild, staying dry

LANSING, Mich. — Expect partly cloudy skies for this evening and overnight with temps bottoming out at similar levels to this past morning. That means the lower 50s as you head out the door to start the new workweek. We look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as temps gain a bit of ground into the mid-70s. Our next chance for a shower or thundershower arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance lifts northward across the western Great Lakes. The story over the next week will be the increasingly warm temperatures anticipated to build into the region. Highs are to reach the middle 80s by late workweek into next weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms can show back up through mainly the back half of next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds southeast light.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near I-94 and southward (more clouds) and in the mid-70s near I-96 (more sun). Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for an afternoon/evening/nighttime shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm, then partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

