Partly cloudy and cool, but seasonable

LANSING, Mich. — Dry and comfortable this evening with a slight increase in cloud cover. Overnight lows will be very close to seasonal norms, in the middle 30s. With an upper level low positioned to our northwest early Wednesday, I cannot rule out some scattered showers across the northern half of the Lower Peninsula. A few of these may sneak as far south as I-96 but the majority of Wednesday will be dry for most locales with temps in the 40s. The best chance for widespread shower activity will come Wednesday night and during the first half of Thursday as low pressure moves overhead. With cold enough air aloft, a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Tranquil weather returns for Friday and most of the weekend. Although there are not any significant storms on the horizon, a stray shower cannot be completely dismissed over the weekend (especially Sunday). A cooler forecast is likely going to be the rule between now and the end of the month.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds calm to about 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers, especially north of Grand Rapids. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning, perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in especially north of Grand Rapids. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

