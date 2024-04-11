Pack your umbrella: Rain will hang around throughout the day and night

LANSING, Mich. — Rain will be persistent throughout Thursday. We start with early A.M. showers that will get increasing heavy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around normal, overall in the mid 50s.

Friday, temperatures drop to the upper 40s for highs and rain will be present during the day. By early evening, the rain will have moved east leaving our area with dryer conditions. Wind will be substantial Friday, with wind gusts in the 40s.

By the weekend, temperatures start to rebound. We will be back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday with dryer conditions. Although, showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, then things should be dry for the rest of Sunday.

By Tuesday of next week, temperatures hit the low 70s due to a warm front that will be moving into our area.

