P.M. Showers for Sunday: Then Rain Returns and Midweek Storm Chances Develop

Breezy and Comfortable Sunday to Start

Sunday will feature a cloudy but dry start to the day with highs topping out in the mid-70s. Northwest winds may gust to around 25 mph at times, making it feel a bit cooler than recent afternoons.

While most of Mid-Michigan remains dry through the day, early evening showers will start to move into some of our neighborhoods, and widespread showers should arrive at about 5:00 p.m. This timing could change; however, widespread rainfall will increase as the night continues carrying into Monday morning.

Rain Arrives Sunday Night into Monday

Our next chance for widespread rainfall arrives late Sunday night and continues into Monday morning.

Current forecast guidance continues to focus the heaviest rainfall south of Lansing, with areas along and south of the I-96 corridor expected to receive measurable rain. Communities closer to I-94 could see the highest rainfall totals, while locations farther north may receive lighter amounts.

By Monday afternoon, much of the steadier rain should be winding down.

High temperatures Monday will reach the lower to middle 70s with skies gradually improving later in the day.

Dry Break Tuesday

Tuesday currently looks like one of the quieter days of the week.

Partly sunny skies return, and temperatures rebound into the middle 70s. While an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out, much of the day appears dry.

Showers and Storms Return Midweek

The forecast remains fairly consistent through the middle of the week as an upper-level low drops southward through the Upper Midwest and eventually tracks through Michigan.

As this system approaches, scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible Wednesday and Thursday. While it is too early to discuss specific storm details, residents should be prepared for periodic rain and a few thunderstorms during the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, generally in the mid-70s.

Looking Ahead

While this week won't be a washout, several rounds of rain are expected between Sunday night and Thursday. The best opportunities for widespread rainfall appear Sunday night into Monday and again during the middle of the week.

FOX 47 7-Day Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers, breezy. High 76°, Low 56°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers early. High 74°, Low 52°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 76°, Low 55°.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 75°, Low 55°.

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 76°, Low 55°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 77°, Low 56°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 79°, Low 56°.

Overall, temperatures stay close to normal for late June, with several chances to pick up beneficial rainfall across our neighborhoods as we move through the week.

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