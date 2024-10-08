Overnight Temperatures to Dip Down into the 30's in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We will be dealing with more sunshine and dry conditions today with highs right where they need to be in the mid 60's. However, we will watch as our overnight lows are expected to drop below 40 degrees. With this we could possibly see frost development.

As high pressure builds into our neighborhoods at the surface we are dealing with mostly clear conditions for the first half of this week. This includes the overnight hours. With calm winds, we have the possibility to see frost develop due to radiational cooling. The possibility for frost is at its greatest in our neighborhoods tonight as well as Wednesday night.

Winds during the daytime could gust up to 20 mph today from the northwest then calm once we pass midnight tonight.

We are tracking another warm up to end the workweek on Friday with highs in the mid 70's. Heading into the weekend we will be greeted by our next best chance for precipitation as well as temperatures back near normal in the mid to lower 60's.

