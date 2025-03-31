Overnight: Rain showers linger and stick around through early Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Scattered showers linger with some potential for isolated thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of 36°, with winds out of the southwest at 17mph but gusting in the low 30s at times.

Monday: Temperatures will be lower as the low-pressure system exits our area. As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid-30s, but wind chills will feel like the 20s. Actual temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 44°. A.M. rain and snow showers are likely, then conditions dry out and give way to mostly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs. During the day, mostly sunny conditions prevail, but late night leading into Wednesday, rain and snow showers are possible as we gear up for a wet Wednesday.

Wednesday-Thursday: A midweek system should bring mixed precipitation of rain and showers, and temperatures get back to the 60s, then 50s. Wednesday, early hours could yield snow showers as early temperatures should be in the 30s. As temps warm, snow showers will transition to rain. Thursday morning, lingering A.M. showers will dry out and make way for a partly sunny day.

Friday- Sunday: Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s should make for nice conditions to get outside.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook