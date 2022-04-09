Overcast with chances for snow on Saturday

MID-MICHIGAN — The same low pressure system that has brought mid-Michigan widespread light rain showers the past few days will continue to generate cloud cover and likely some rain/snow showers today. Cooler air flows into the region on the backside of this low pressure system, keeping our temperatures in the mid/upper 30s most of the day. If any snow does accumulate today, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly...mainly on grassy areas and colder surfaces. Partial sunshine returns this evening, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures gradually increase starting Sunday, reaching the lower to middle 50s! By next week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's a chance for a few passing showers and thunderstorms next week, as well.

TODAY: Lingering early morning snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated rain/snow shower possible. Gradual clearing from west to east by late afternoon/early evening. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cooler too. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds from the west and light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Sharply warmer with highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

