Our weather is going to be pretty nice today

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting out chilly, in the 50s but the temperature will climb to near 70° by noon. Ultimately we will reach a high of 75° with mostly sunny and dry conditions today.

Sunny and dry will be the weather story through Monday of next week. High pressure continues to build bringing us fair and pleasant weather for the next several days.

Although today will be cooler, due to a cold from moving through our neighborhoods, temperatures will start to rebound by Friday. By Saturday we are back into the low 80s for the weekend, and temperatures will stay that way through Wednesday of next week. However, Tuesday and Wednesday will likely end our dry streak, as those days present about a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms so far.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook