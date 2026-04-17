One more round of storms overnight, followed by chillier weather for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies early this evening will become increasingly cloudy as a cold front an a wave of thunderstorms tracks across the Upper Mississippi Valley. These storms are part of a large severe weather outbreak occurring across the central United States, but are expected to weaken considerably before moving into our neighborhoods late tonight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Saturday

We'll remain dry and mild through midnight, with temperatures gradually falling through the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in from the west around 2:00 AM, with a low chance for an isolated severe storm along and west of I-69. Regardless of severity, heavy downpours and gusty wind are likely, with the worst of the storms continuing until about 5:00 AM.

WSYM Day Planner, Saturday

Garden-variety showers and thunderstorms will trail behind the stronger storms, continuing until about mid-morning Saturday. With the cold front sweeping east of our neighborhoods, sunshine will gradually return in the afternoon, but temperatures will begin to take a dive. We'll start in the low 60s in the morning, falling to the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon. Expect breezy conditions too, with westerly winds at 15-20 mph.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/17/2026

The chill digs in further on Saturday night into Sunday, with lows headed for the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday brings some sunshine, but also the chance for a few light showers around midday. Highs will only return to the low 40s, marking a stark contrast from the 70s we've enjoyed over the past week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Monday starts the work week with mostly sunny skies, but the chilly air hangs around for one more day. Highs will remain in the upper 40s before quickly rebounding to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday may bring a few light showers, but the majority of the work week is expected to remain dry, with the chance for more significant storms holding off until Friday. We'll even get back to highs in the 70s by the end of the week.

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