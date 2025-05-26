One more nice day ahead then showers will move through

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 43°F, with winds out of the NE at 7mph.

Monday: Temperatures continue to climb, topping out at 70°F. High pressure will keep us dry throughout the rest of the Memorial holiday weekend and Memorial Day. We will see lots of sunshine and then see some increasing clouds as we head into our evening hours.

Tuesday-Thursday: An upper low system slowly moves in and is expected to bring showers. However, Tuesday's showers are not expected to arrive until evening, daytime conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy until the showers arrive and stick around through Thursday. Temperatures should top out at 70°F on Tuesday but dip to the mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday as this system moves through. Wednesday will see the most showers, by Thursday the system is exiting, although lingering scattered showers will still be around.

Friday-Sunday: Friday, partly sunny skies should make for pleasant conditions; however, a front will be moving through, bringing some scattered showers at times. Saturday and Sunday expect lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the low 70s.

