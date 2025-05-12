One more nice day ahead then showers and thunderstorms follow

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will bottom out at about 47°F with winds out of the SE at 5mph.

Monday: Expect partly sunny conditions but increased cloudy cover as the day progresses ahead of a system that will start moving in overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures should reach a high of about 81°F with winds out of the SE at 10mph. By the overnight hours, isolated showers start popping up.

Tuesday-Thursday- An upper low is expected to move through, bringing with it showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain above normal for this time in the mid-70s on Tuesday, and low 80s on Thursday.

Friday-Sunday: Although there is a chance for showers, overall, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to continue in the low 80s Friday and dip to the upper 60s by Saturday. The weekend carries small chances for isolated showers to pop up, but expect overall dry conditions with ample sunshine.

