One more hot and humid day, then some extended relief for our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Heat and humidity gave rise to a large wave of thunderstorms across our neighborhoods on Monday afternoon, and a few more pop-up storms will be possible this evening. Returning late-day sunshine may destabilize that atmosphere enough for a few additional storms before 11:00 PM, so keep an eye on the sky if you will be out this evening.

Skies will clear outside of any additional storms, and that clearing will persist overnight. Warm and humid conditions will continue as well, with lows headed for the low 70s.

Tuesday will bring one more day of heat and humidity before we get a big break for the second half of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies may give way to a few more isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but storms are not expected to be as numerous as Monday's. Highs will top out around 90 degrees, putting heat indices into the mid 90s when factoring in the humidity.

With a stalled frontal boundary still hovering just south of the region on Wednesday, another round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon. High pressure moving south out of Canada will begin to inch closer to the Great Lakes later in the day, leading to a gradual drop in humidity along with the arrival of some milder air. Highs Wednesday will hold in the low 80s.

From there, we turn a bit more Fall-like for the second half of the week. With high pressure digging in over the region, mostly sunny skies will take over on Thursday following a small chance for a few showers in the morning. Much drier air and highs in the upper 70s will make for a refreshing day, especially when combined with lows falling to the mid 50s on Thursday night. Get ready to trade the air-conditioning for open windows!

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions will continue Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to just above 80, and virtually nonexistent humidity. Get ready for one of the nicest outdoor weekends we've had in quite a while!

