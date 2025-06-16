One more dry day then showers and thunderstorms follow

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly cloudy conditions with an overnight low of 59°F. Winds are out of the NE at 8mph.

Monday: The sunshine and warming trend continue as high pressure dominates. Temperatures are expected to top out around 85°F, with mostly sunny skies during the day, then becoming partly cloudy at night. It will be a little muggy, with dew points in the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday: It's going to be a hot and muggy one! Temperatures top out around 87°F, while dew points top in the upper 60s. This combination will make it feel uncomfortable at times. Partly sunny skies will be the dominant weather pattern for the day, but expect spotty showers during the day. Late-night showers and a good chance of scattered thunderstorms will make for a wet night.

Wednesday: This is the most concerning day of the week. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a low-pressure system moves through our neighborhoods. Temperatures continue to be warm, with highs reaching the low 80s. The warmth, moisture, and high winds support the development of strong storms.

Thursday-Friday: Temperatures will remain warm, topping out about 80°F and 81°F, and there is ample sunshine at times. These will be partly sunny, but also carry the chance for some spotty showers to pop up.

Saturday-Sunday: Get ready for a hot weekend. Temperatures are expected to top out at 87°F on Saturday and 90°F on Sunday. Lots of sunshine will make for nice conditions outdoors, but stay hydrated.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook