One more day of showers, then a sunny weekend in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — More of the same old thing this evening and tonight. With an upper-level low still stalled out over the Great Lakes, isolated showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility. Mostly cloudy skies are expected outside of any wet weather, with the potential for more patchy fog late tonight. Lows will remain mild for late-September, falling to the upper 50s by morning.

The upper-low will finally get on the move Thursday, but we'll keep the chance for a few more showers and storms around. Cloudy skies and patchy fog in the morning will give way to a bit of afternoon sunshine. With the low beginning to lose energy, any showers and storms will be less numerous compared to the past few days, but you'll want to keep an umbrella within reach. Highs will remain near average in the low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies take over on Friday as high pressure builds in over the Great Lakes, and then it's smooth sailing straight through the weekend. The returning sunshine will warm our temperatures back up a bit, reaching the upper 70s to close out the work week. We'll inch a little closer to 80 degrees on Saturday and get there on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies setting up perfect weather for outdoor activities. Similar weather continues Monday through Wednesday, as true Fall weather remains scarce for yet another week.

