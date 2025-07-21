One more comfortable day, then heat and humidity surge back to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Following up on Monday's pleasant start to the work week, our weather will remain comfortable tonight. With high pressure centered just north of Lake Huron, mostly clear skies will continue through the overnight period with another round of unseasonably cool lows in the mid 50s. Keep the windows open for some great sleeping weather!

Tuesday gives us one more comfortable day with high pressure hanging on to control. Expect mostly sunny skies with continued low humidity and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s.

A warm front lifts out of the central U.S. and across Michigan on Wednesday, ushering in our next wave of high heat and humidity. Our atmosphere will remain stable enough on Wednesday to keep showers and thunderstorms out of the picture for now, but that means no natural cooling from highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

Thursday trends even hotter and more humid with highs heading for the mid 90s. Add in the humidity and heat indices will likely climb to around 100 degrees. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening, and that chance will continue on Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will gall back to the upper 80s, but humidity levels will continue to run high through the weekend.

