Omega block brings a stretch of sunny and warm weather to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Weather in Mid-Michigan is officially on cruise control as a ridge of high pressure has settled over much of the Midwest and central United States. The ridge is part of a pattern known as an Omega block, where a ridge of high pressure become stuck between a pair of upper-level low pressure systems and becomes unable to move.

WSYM Jet Stream Pattern

The name comes from the orientation of the jet stream which resembles the Greek letter, Omega. This blocking pattern generally leads to persistent dry, and warm to hot weather underneath the ridge, with cooler, wetter conditions to the east and west.

In this case, the ridge will generally include the central United States, Midwest, and Great Lakes, and is expected to hold through at least Thursday of next week. We'll be positioned on the northeast periphery of the ridge, giving us the benefit of sunny skies while avoiding the more extreme heat that is expected south and west of us.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 5/28/2026

For tonight, skies will remain clear and the drier air will allow temperatures to take a cooler turn into the upper 40s by morning. Calm winds are expected, with the dry air keeping the threat of fog to a minimum.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Another round of mostly sunny skies is expected for Friday, with a southwesterly turn in the winds helping to elevate highs to around 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be a daily staple through Thursday of next week, with highs ranging throughout the 70s. Temperatures at night will be comfortably cool, mostly in the 50s.

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