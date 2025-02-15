Occasional snow and mixed precipitation make for a messy weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We've got quite a barrage of wintry weather coming our way this weekend, starting with our next round of snow tonight. Spotty snow showers after 9:00 PM will develop into periods of steadier snow around midnight, continuing until around daybreak. Temperatures will hold in the low 20s most of the night, with SSE winds at 6-12 mph keeping wind chills in the teens and single-digits. Expect snow-covered roads and slick conditions if you will be out late this evening!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

Occasional snow will continue on and off throughout the day on Saturday, with the potential for some mixed sleet or freezing rain from time to time starting in the afternoon. This as we settle into a bit of a lull before a new storm system approaches late Saturday night. Highs Saturday will climb to the low 30s, with lighter winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Snow will become steadier again late Saturday evening across our neighborhoods as low pressure begins to track into the Ohio Valley. Sleet and freezing rain will impact areas south of I-94 until about midnight, then change over to snow with the rest of the area. The snow will be heavy at times through Sunday morning before tapering back off to lake effect snow showers as Arctic air begins to pour in over the region.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Sunday

Looking at totals for the entire weekend, as much as 7-10" of new snowfall is expected for our northernmost communities. Most of our area will pick up 4-7" of snow with the potential for up to 0.1" of ice, while locations south of I-94 could see as much as 0.25" of ice with 2-4" of of snow. This will be spaced out over the next 48 hours, but will make for messy conditions throughout the weekend.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Friday night through Sunday

Everything that accumulates will be sticking around for a while, as a prolonged stretch of Arctic air settles in for most of next week. Highs Monday through Thursday will only reach the teens, with lows near or below zero each night. Some snow showers will be possible on Monday and Thursday, giving us a small chance for sun on Tuesday and Wednesday.

