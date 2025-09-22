Occasional showers and thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan through Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pass through some or our neighborhoods this evening with a few heavy downpours. Stay alert for wet roads if you will be heading out, and keep an umbrella close by! Temperatures will gradually fall toward the mid 60s by midnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with an additional pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible into Tuesday morning. Lows around 60 degrees are expected, with calm winds outside of any storms.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Tuesday

An upper-level trough of low pressure will continue to hover over the region on Tuesday, lending itself to mostly cloudy skies. Additional showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around midday and continue on and off into the evening hours. Highs will remain unseasonably warm in the middle to upper 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Wednesday

The upper-level trough becomes cut off and lingers over the region as an upper-level low on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to more of the same weather. Mostly cloudy skies will continue both days, with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather is not likely to be constant enough to cause any flooding, but should provide a beneficial soaking for our drought. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will cool slightly to the low 70s, putting us right around normal for a change.

The upper-level low begins to move out on Friday, setting us up for some big improvement in time for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will cap off the work week, with highs returning to the mid 70s. We'll stay on that course through Monday, with highs continuing to hover in the middle to upper 70s. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, you're in good shape!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

