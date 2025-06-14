Nice weather and a big warmup on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Monday: Although Sunday starts with a few isolated pop-up showers in some of our neighborhoods, we dry out early in the day and welcome in the Sunshine. Temperatures will top out around 76°F with winds out of the east at 10mph.

Sunday: The weather will provide a great day to celebrate with your father. Temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine will provide prime outdoor conditions.

Monday: The sunshine and warming trend continue as high pressure dominates. Temperatures are expected to top out around 84°F, with sunny skies.

Tuesday-Thursday: Although temperatures will remain warm, topping out in the mid-80s, these days carry good chances for thunderstorms. A southwesterly flow will bring in warm, moist air, which means more instability and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Additionally, a shortwave trough will be making its way through our area during this time.

Friday: Chances for thunderstorms are still there, but low. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate, and temperatures should hold the low 80s.

