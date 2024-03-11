Nice Conditions Start the Week followed by More Rain Starting Mid-Week

LANSING, Mich. — We might have lost an hour of sleep this weekend, but the return of the sun is making the start of your week more bearable.

Winds, today, shift from Northwest to Southwest where Warm Air Advection will aid in the rising of temperatures through the mid-week. High's today are expected to be in the mid 50's while we will rise to the lower 60's for Tue-Wed. Winds gusting from the Southwest could peak at around 23 mph during the early evening hours. A slight chance for rain in our southern neighborhoods might occur early Wednesday morning, but the next best chance for rain is not until Thursday.

Right now, Thursday looks to deal with more rain that could be heavy at times throughout the entire daytime period. We will be tracking this closely throughout the week as it is too early to be issuing rain amounts or any severity that could occur.

