Nice conditions for the rest of the Memorial Day holiday then some rain follows

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday-Monday: Temperatures continue to climb into the 60s, topping out at 64°F and 69°F, respectively, for both days. However, we start out Sunday on the chilly side with early temps in the upper 40s, so bundle up. High pressure will keep us mainly dry throughout the rest of the Memorial holiday weekend and Memorial Day. Sunday winds are expected out of the NW at 8mph.

Tuesday-Wednesday: An upper low system slowly moves in and is expected to bring scattered showers both days. However, Tuesday showers are not expected to arrive until late night, daytime conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy until the scattered showers arrive and stick around through Wednesday. Temperatures should top out at 70°F on Tuesday but dip to only a high of 65°F as this system moves through.

Thursday: We start to dry back out at the upper low exits, linger isolated showers are likely, but overall mostly cloudy conditions are expected. Temperatures start to rebound, reaching the upper 60s.

Friday-Saturday: Partly sunny and sunny skies should make for pleasant conditions, along with temperatures in the low 70s. However, there is a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up both days. Others, we should be mainly dry.

