New Year's snow showers followed by a stretch of quiet weather

LANSING, Mich. — We're ringing in the new year with some leftover snow showers today. These are not expected to lead to much in the way of new accumulation, but they will keep roads slippery here and there in the wake of Tuesday's snow & rain. Snow showers will begin to taper off to a few flurries after midday, as a fresh wave of cold air spills in over our neighborhoods. Temperatures will hold in the low 30s, but WNW winds at 10-20 mph will have it feeling more like the teens at times.

WSYM Day Planner, Wednesday

From here, a remarkably quiet weather pattern takes hold for the next several days. A weak region of high pressure will settle over the Great Lakes Thursday through Saturday. It won't lead to much in the way of sun amid largely overcast skies, but it will ease up the winds enough to keep lake effect snow to a minimum. Highs will take a colder turn in the low to mid 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend and early next week, we don't expect a whole lot of change right now. There may be a slightly greater chance for some sun to peek through the clouds, but we'll be looking at mostly cloudy skies Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will remain consistent in the mid 20s, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook