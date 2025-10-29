New disturbance brings Thursday showers and more breezy conditions to Mid-Michigan

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Clouds will go on a gradual increase tonight as a storm lifts into the Ohio Valley, set to pass just east of our area on Thursday. We'll remain dry tonight despite the returning clouds, with no other changes of note to our weather for the time being. Lows will fall to the middle and upper 30s again, with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Friday

Showers will begin to back in from the east on Thursday morning, leaving many of us reaching for the umbrellas once again. With low pressure expected to track just east of us over Lake Erie, showers will predominantly affect neighborhoods along and east of US-127. If the low take a slight jog toward the west, this would push showers farther west as well, so everyone should remain ready for at least the chance of a few passing showers on Thursday. Highs will cool slightly, settling back into the low 50s, with gusty NNE winds at 10-15 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

The chance for showers remains in place for Halloween on Friday, but the day is not expected to be a washout by any means. In the wake of Thursday's storm system, winds will pivot toward the northwest, stirring up a round of lake effect showers during the afternoon and early evening. These will be hit-or-miss variety showers, so wet weather will not be a guarantee for everyone, but the kids may need some rain gear as they head out to trick-or-treat.

WSYM Trick-or-Treat Forecast, Friday

It will be a chilly day with temperatures in the low 50s, and WNW winds at around 10-15 mph. Make sure the kids have an extra layer under their costumes!

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 10/29/2025

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast has seen some slight improvement. Saturday still bring the continued chance for showers, but the chance is much lower overall. Highs will hold in the upper 40s, but will get back to the low 50s on Sunday, which now looks dry. We'll also get an extra hour to enjoy that dry weather, with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

After another chance for showers on Monday, we trend sunnier on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures even get a bit of a boost, heading for the middle and upper 50s for the middle of the week.

