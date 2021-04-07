Near record warmth today

LANSING, Mich. — Our warm pattern will continue today with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 (near record warmth). Most areas will remain rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still possible in the warm/moist air this afternoon. The better chance for wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The best chance for appreciable rainfall in the 7-day now appears to be Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning as a wave of low pressure brings Gulf of Mexico moisture northward with strong winds on the back side of the system for Sunday. A cooling trend is to occur for the coming weekend and into early next week with highs down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the mid/late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs still warm in the low/mid 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with P.M. rain. It may be moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

