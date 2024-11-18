Multiple Shower Chances as we Track an Active Weather Pattern

LANSING, Mich. — A weak cold front advanced through last night bringing little to no precipitation as the atmosphere was very dry. However, there are multiple rounds of showers expected in our neighborhoods this week.

Today highs temperatures are trending above average in the mid 50's with overnight lows in the lower 50's. High pressure builds in, but will shortly last as the upper level low from New Mexico tracks northerly towards Minnesota. This will bring a lot of moisture from the gulf and drive more showers later this evening into tomorrow. As a whole, we could see up to .2 - .3" of rain once we reach Tuesday evening in our neighborhoods.

High temperatures tomorrow will track warm in the mid to lower 60's before a secondary low develops across the state of Michigan. We will be cooling back down to normal by Wednesday with more chances for showers heading into the overnight hours. We are seeing some guidance in possible flakes and mixed precipitation towards the west side of the state. The evolution of potential winter weather will rely on placement and track of the initial low that will traverse from the Minnesota area into the State of Michigan. We will be watching very closely as we head into the week.

