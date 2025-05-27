Multiple rain chances this week: Pack the umbrella

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 49°F, with winds out of the NE at 8mph.

Tuesday-Thursday: An upper low system slowly moves in and is expected to bring showers. However, Tuesday's showers are not expected to arrive until late night, daytime conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy until the showers arrive and stick around through Thursday. Temperatures should top out at 72°F on Tuesday but dip to the mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday as this system moves through. Wednesday will see the most showers, by Thursday the system is exiting, although lingering scattered showers will still be around.

Friday: Friday, partly sunny skies should make for pleasant daytime conditions; however, Friday night, a short wave system moves through and brings late-night showers, with the chance for Thunderstorms.

Saturday-Monday: Expect lots of sunshine through the weekend and next Monday, with temperatures in the 70s.

